Recipe of the Day: How to Grill Pork Chops

Should you leave the bone in?

You can buy pork chops with the bone-in or out. If you want to emulate the hearty, thickness of a good grilled steak, leaving the bone-in is your best bet. In addition to being a little huskier than boneless pork chops, leaving the bone in helps the protein retain its moisture and gives you a nice, even cook on both sides.

How to grill pork chops

Once you've picked out the type of pork chops you want to grill, the cooking process may begin! You should start by patting the chops dry to ensure a proper sear and then place them into a baking dish. Season the chops generously with salt and pepper and let them sit in the fridge for at least 30 minutes, but if you have time up to 24 hours is preferable.

When the pork chops are ready and the grill is fired up, arrange the protein in a single layer with space in between each chop. Cover the grill and cook the pork chops on one side for eight minutes, then flip and cook for an additional four to six minutes. When the pork chops are nicely brown and a meat thermometer registers at 145 degrees, you can remove the pork chops from the grill.