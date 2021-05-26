Recipe of the Day: How to Cook Burgers on the Grill

How to form burger patties

Once you have your meat, it's time to form patties. Make sure you handle it lightly — you don't want to overwork it. Form the patties into balls (we like a 6 ounce burger) and toss it from hand to hand until it's in a patty shape that's about 3/4 inch thick. Then, make an impression in the center of each patty with your thumb so they don't break while cooking.

What to add to burger meat

“Wait!” you may be asking, “What about adding spices and sauces into my burger meat?!” You can certainly do that if you feel so inclined. Many of our all-time favorite burger recipes add aromatics, seasonings, sauces and herbs into the meat. But a classic burger made with high-quality beef doesn’t need anything other than salt and pepper. Add the salt and pepper after forming the patties or while cooking for an authentically restaurant-style burger.

How to cook burgers on the grill