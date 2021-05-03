Recipe of the Day: Ground Beef Sloppy Joe.

While it may seem like a retro dish, sloppy joes are one of those can't-beat meals that are perfect for kids and adults of all ages. This hearty sandwich is made indoors but the sauce just screams of spring and summertime picnics and parties. If you don't have a grill but you still want to fill your evening with a hearty meal that has that BBQ feel, this is the perfect thing to make. And, really, you can ditch the canned sloppy joe sauce. It's an incredibly easy sauce to make at home, and there are tons of different ways to do it.

The sandwich's filling has a reputation for being a sort of mysery meat — especially when it comes in a can — but this homemade recipe has no mysteries: it's just ground beef, tomato sauce and lots of satisfying seasoning. If you don't finish the meat all in one sitting, store it in the freezer until you're ready to eat it again.