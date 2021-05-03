Recipe of the Day: Ground Beef Sloppy Joe.

While it may seem like a retro dish, sloppy joes are one of those can't-beat meals that are perfect for kids and adults of all ages. This hearty sandwich is made indoors but the sauce just screams of spring and summertime picnics and parties. If you don't have a grill but you still want to fill your evening with a hearty meal that has that BBQ feel, this is the perfect thing to make. And, really, you can ditch the canned sloppy joe sauce. It's an incredibly easy sauce to make at home, and there are tons of different ways to do it.
The sandwich's filling has a reputation for being a sort of mysery meat — especially when it comes in a can — but this homemade recipe has no mysteries: it's just ground beef, tomato sauce and lots of satisfying seasoning. If you don't finish the meat all in one sitting, store it in the freezer until you're ready to eat it again.
Not only are sloppy joes delicious, they're also an easy, family-friendly meal to make. Just toss the ground beef into a pan and let it cook for about 20 minutes with some seasonings, bell pepper, tomato sauce, ketchup and Worcestershire sauce. Serve the simple weeknight dinner with some chips or a side salad to really welcome in the warm weather.
This recipe will satisfy the whole family any time of the week and it's a great way to use up the ground beef in your fridge. But if you're bored of sloppy joes, burgers and grilled steak, check out some of these creative beef recipes that go above and beyond.
Ingredients:
- 1 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 pound ground beef
- Salt, to taste
- Pepper, to taste
- 1 tablespoon garlic powder
- 1 onion, chopped
- 1 green bell pepper, chopped
- 1 15-ounce can tomato sauce
- 1/4 cup ketchup
- 1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce
- 4 Kaiser rolls, toasted
Directions:
Step 1: Add the oil to a pan over medium high heat, add the beef, and break up with a wooden spoon.
Step 2: Continue to break the meat into small pieces; add salt, pepper, garlic powder, onions, and peppers. Mix until well combined.
Step 3: Stir the meat occasionally for 8 to 10 minutes making sure all sides are browned. The meat is done when there is no pink in the larger chunks of ground beef.
Step 4: Stir in the tomato sauce, ketchup, and Worcestershire sauce. Let the mixture thicken for 5 to 10 minutes.
Step 5: Spoon ground beef mixture into buns and serve.