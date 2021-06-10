Recipe of the Day: Grilled Marinated Flank Steak.

While a good strip steak only needs salt, pepper and garlic , don't skip the marinade here. It's the key to cooking budget-friendly steaks . The marinade for this recipe is made with red wine vinegar, chipotle peppers, garlic and brown sugar. The dynamic combination has it all flavor-wise, ranging from sweet to spicy to smoky to acidic. Beyond that, the acid in the red wine vinegar helps to break down the fibers of the meat, causing the meat to be extra tender and delicious.

Once the flank steak is done marinating, it's time to put it on the grill. Because flank steak is so thin, you need to be very precise when cooking it. A few extra seconds on the grill can be the difference between cooking it just right and over-cooking it. This recipe recommends that you grill the steak for three and a half minutes on both sides, but use a meat thermometer to ensure the flank steak is cooked to temperature.