Recipe of the Day: Greek Shrimp and Orzo Salad With Cherry Tomatoes

As the weather gets warmer, you’re likely going to seek out something more light and refreshing to eat to pair with the upcoming warm months. But if you're tired of the same ol' salads and grilled chicken, this bright Greek shrimp and orzo salad will do the trick using fresh ingredients that are in season.

This take on pasta salad is everything you need if you’re looking for a simple dish to make that doesn’t require a lot of steps. This recipe calls for you to make your own homemade vinaigrette using dill, lemon juice, vinegar and olive oil. Orzo is the main component of this dish, so make sure to cook it beforehand, rinse in cold water, mix with a bit of oil and chill in your refrigerator before tossing it into your salad. Add some cooked shrimp, cherry tomatoes, feta cheese, green onions and kalamata olives along with the orzo, and you're on your way to deliciousness. After giving everything a good mix, serve your salad on top of lettuce. Spring greens like arugula or watercress work incredibly well with the pasta, shellfish and veggies.