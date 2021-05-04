Recipe of the Day: Gooey, Creamy Mac and Cheese.

That boxed mac and cheese from the grocery store can’t compare to preparing homemade mac and cheese. Sure, you can make the boxed stuff in a few minutes, maybe add a few unexpected ingredients that go great in mac and cheese, and you'll have an easy dinner on those busy weeknights. But why settle for processed cheese and stale noodles when you can achieve the most flavorful and creamiest mac and cheese with this recipe?

It only takes an hour to create this gooey, creamy mac and cheese masterpiece, crafted originally at Manhattan’s venerable Murray’s Cheese. This recipe does call for some handiwork by grating your own cheese rather than buying the pre-grated cheese from the store. But if you take the time to grate the cheese yourself, it will help you get that smooth, creamy texture that you’ll want for your mac and cheese every time you make it.

Alina Stallone, the kitchen manager at Murray’s Cheese, chose a fairly classic lineup to add to her recipe: cheddar, Fontina and Gouda. She then took things one step further by adding a fourth secret cheese.