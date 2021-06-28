Recipe of the Day: Fried Chicken.

Fourth of July is upon us. Fireworks, days spent at a beach or park, American flags and good food are all markers that the holiday is near. But don't start counting how many burgers, buns and hot dogs you need just yet. Get real American this year with an all time picnic classic: fried chicken.

It might seem like a laborious process, especially for a celebration that typically involves grilling hot dogs and putting chips into bowls, but this recipe is a cinch and serves six. So if your Fourth of July plans are with a small cluster of family and friends, this recipe is ideal. Not to mention, it's the perfect entree to serve alongside potato salad, coleslaw and more no-cook side dishes perfect for barbecues.