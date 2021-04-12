Recipe of the Day: Frico-Crusted Grilled Cheese

Remember those days from your childhood when you came home from school starving and your mom prepared an afterschool snack? Sometimes she would make ants on a log or ham and cheese pinwheels. But when she made a grilled cheese sandwich, you knew it would be a great day.

If your love for grilled cheese followed you into adulthood, then it's time you upgrade from plain American cheese on white bread (as good as that combo is). This recipe isn't just your normal cheese in between two slices of bread. It's loaded with three different cheeses AND is frico-crusted, which means the top side of the bread is covered in a layer of cheese and then toasted until crispy. This gives your grilled cheese an extra cheesy and crunchy factor which makes that a sandwich better than what mom used to make.