Recipe of the Day: Freezer Thin Mint Pie.

When you think about it, March kind of has a lot going on. Spring begins, causing us to dream of cold desserts and fresh flavors. St. Patrick’s Day takes over our minds, too, so we search for minty freshness and all green everything. Pi Day reminds us of all things circular, especially the wonder of a classic pie. Oh, and it’s Girl Scout Cookie season, so favorite cookies like Samoas, Tagalongs and Thin Mints replace the Chips Ahoy in our cupboards.

If only there was a dessert that’s perfect for increasing temperatures, a lucky holiday, pies and fan-favorite seasonal snacks. Oh, wait, there is! A no-bake freezer Thin Mint pie.

It’s hard to imagine that there could even be such a thing like leftover Girl Scout cookies. But if you found yourself getting a little over-excited when that order form arrived in your hands and got, like, 10 boxes of Thin Mints, we don’t blame you. Sure, you can toss Thin Mints in the freezer and enjoy them for years to come — or you can amp up this minty chocolate cookie’s flavors by turning a box into a pie.