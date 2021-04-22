Recipe of the Day: Fish Tacos With Apple Slaw

There aren't enough good things to be said about tacos — they're delicious, easy to make and completely customizable based on your flavor preferences. When that warm weather feeling kicks in and you want something refreshing for dinner, make these fish tacos with apple slaw.

The secret to any good taco recipe is in the toppings. Whether you prefer yours Mexican-style with onions and cilantro, or the American take with cheese, lettuce and tomato, toppings can make or break your tacos. This recipe keeps things bright with a tangy apple slaw that's made with shredded green cabbage, sliced apple, chopped cilantro, green onion and lime juice.