Recipe of the Day: Everything Roasted Cauliflower.

If you've taken a trip to Trader Joe's, chances are you're familiar with the grocery store's beloved "Everything but the Bagel Seasoning." The superb salty seasoning is an easy way to replicate the flavors of an everything bagel from home, even if you just sprinkle it over a piece of buttered toast. But the seasoning can be used for way more than simply spicing up your avocado toast, and this recipe for everything roasted cauliflower is a testament to that.

Although the seasoning blend was made popular largely by Trader Joe's, there's no need to trek to the store to get it. You can find dupes out in the world and make your own everything bagel seasoning at home as long as you have flaky sea salt, dried garlic, dried onion, sesame seeds and poppy seeds on hand. Once well mixed, the blend is a great topping for anything from eggs to roasted cauliflower, which is how it's used in this recipe.