Recipe of the Day: Easy Taco Dip.

Super Bowl Sunday is right around the corner, and we know you’re going to get hungry. From traditional Buffalo chicken dip to delicious wings , there are so many popular game day snacks you can cook up in your kitchen. But sometimes, you don’t really have time to prepare snacks with elaborate steps. So why not put together two of your favorite game day foods in one dish: taco dip.

This taco dip recipe is relatively easy to prepare. Just mix together the taco sauce, cream cheese and sour cream base the day before your party to let the flavors really combine. After you’re done mixing, keep it in the fridge until you’re ready to assemble the whole dish. If you follow this method, all you have to worry about when your guests arrive is tossing in lettuce, tomatoes and cheese. But of course, you can add on any other toppings that fit your palate, such as jalapeños, bell peppers, olives or anything you have in your pantry.