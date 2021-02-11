Recipe of the Day: Easy Egg Drop Soup.

Feeling Chinese food for dinner tonight but have no clue what you want? Sure, you can look through your stacks of paper flyers from different restaurants to figure out your order. Or, you can expand your culinary skills to make a classic egg drop soup. And odds are, you have everything you need on hand to it.

No Top Chef level skills are needed to make this comforting, classic and oh-so-easy soup. To make egg drop soup is precisely what the name suggests, pouring beaten eggs into a simmering soup broth. First, you need to season the soup made up of chicken broth mixed in with turmeric, sugar, salt and sesame oil. Slowly drizzle in a cornstarch slurry then slowly add in three beaten eggs while continuing to stir the soup with a ladle.