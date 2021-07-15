Recipe of the Day: Disney's Chocolate-Crusted Key Lime Pie

There are some things you just have to eat when traveling across the United States: a slice of pizza in New York City, a breakfast taco in Texas and a bowl of clam chowder in Massachusetts. When in Florida, one dish reigns supreme: key lime pie. Tart, sweet, creamy and cool, this dessert was named the official state pie of the Sunshine State in 2006.

Key lime pie is one of those foods that always tastes better when you’re on vacation, but the cravings for this particular treat often subsist long after you’ve gone back home again. Luckily, we have a fabulous key lime pie recipe straight from Florida’s top tourist destination: Walt Disney World.

This chocolate-crusted key lime pie was served at The Grand Floridian Cafe at Disney's Grand Floridian Resort & Spa. Though a different version of this Floridian classic is served at the restaurant today, this key lime pie stands the test of time thanks to its decadent chocolate crust, which gives it the perfect balance of sweetness, tartness and richness.