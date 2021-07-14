Recipe of the Day: Curried Chicken Salad

There are those days where you don’t feel like eating anything too heavy, so having a salad might be your solution. But sometimes you get tired of eating the same salads packed with lettuce or other fresh greens every day. What do you do now? Don’t fret. We have the perfect chicken salad recipe for you that is packed with flavor and no lettuce required.

Salads come in different forms that don't require you to use lettuce, spinach or any greens in it if you don’t want to. From pasta mixed with a simple vinaigrette to tuna doused with mayonnaise, there are plenty of salad options to choose from.