Recipe of the Day: Creamy Salmon and Scallop Chowder

School may be back in session, but it's still technically summer. And summer means it's seafood season. But your love of shellfish and salmon shouldn't be limited to lobster rolls and poke bowls. Allow us to present to you a creamy salmon and scallop chowder that tastes just like vacation — even if you're very much at home.

It doesn’t take too long to make this cream-based soup. It’s the perfect meal that you can prep in advance and finish cooking whenever you need a quick dinner. Start your meal prep on Sunday by making the soup base first. The combination of chopped veggies and stock will stay good in your fridge for up to four days — just don’t add in the cream, salmon, scallops, corn and spinach. When you’re ready to make the chowder, reheat the base and then add in the rest of the ingredients. Doing this will make a chowder that rivals any oceanside seafood shack in about 20 minutes.