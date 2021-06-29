Recipe of the Day: Creamy Potato Salad.

Start by filling a pot with cold, salted water. Yes, it has to be cold. This keeps the outside of the potato from cooking too quickly. Add the cubed potatoes to a pot of cold water, bring it to a boil and cook for 20 minutes. Check for doneness by using a fork to pierce the center of the potatoes. They're done once the fork can easily glide through the center of the cubes. Next, drain the potatoes and set them aside to cool while you make the base.