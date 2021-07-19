Recipe of the Day: Chocolate Zucchini Bread

This chocolate zucchini bread recipe is as simple to make as yummy banana bread. First, mix all of your dry ingredients and then add in the wet ingredients such as grated zucchini, eggs, vanilla and oil. Toss some melted chocolate and chocolate chips into the batter then pour into a loaf pan. The bread should be ready within 45 to 60 minutes. Let it cool before slicing a piece and serving it with a scoop of ice cream or a fresh cup of coffee in the morning.