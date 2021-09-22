Recipe of the Day: Chicken Paprikash With Rice.

Life is hectic. If you've recently returned to work or school, you're probably busier than ever. But that doesn't mean your weeknight dinners need to suffer! This chicken and rice paprikash recipe is easy to make but will leave you satisfied ... and maybe even craving seconds.

Chicken paprikash is a cozy comfort food with Hungarian roots. In Hungary, it's traditionally served with spaetzle or nokedli, but in the United States you'll find it paired with a range of sides including egg noodles, rice and even mashed potatoes.

If you're looking for a one pot dish so you don't have to worry about dirtying up a bunch of dishes, then rice is the way to go. It cooks right along with the chicken, absorbing all the delicious flavors and turning out perfectly fluffy.