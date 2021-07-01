Recipe of the Day: Chicago-Style Hot Dogs

This is a fun way to serve your everyday hot dogs, and if you're hosting a party but don't want to commit to building every guest's hot dog, you can set up a hot dog bar featuring all of the Chicago-style dog's signature toppings.

There's just something that tastes better when a hot dog is eaten in the company of friends. Maybe that's why cooking them up is one of the 50 foodie things you need to do this summer.