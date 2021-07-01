Recipe of the Day: Chicago-Style Hot Dogs

Classic game day foods and the best dishes for summertime cookouts have a lot of overlap. Neither a day at the stadium nor a day at the park, beach or backyard with friends would be complete without burgers, fried chicken, nachos and ice cold beer. But there's one food that is a must-have no matter what you're doing during the peak days of summer: Chicago-style hot dogs.
There are a lot of regional variations on hot dogs, but few are more famous than the Chicago-style dog, which is said to be "dragged through the garden" thanks to its many veggie-centric toppings.
Hot dogs — Vienna sausage all-beef hot dogs in natural casing, for the purists — are steamed and topped with chopped raw onions, pickle relish, sport peppers, tomato slices, pickle spears, bright yellow mustard and celery salt. The whole concoction is tucked inside a steamed poppy seed bun, you know, for flavor.
This is a fun way to serve your everyday hot dogs, and if you're hosting a party but don't want to commit to building every guest's hot dog, you can set up a hot dog bar featuring all of the Chicago-style dog's signature toppings.
Round out your buffet with guacamole, potato salad, coleslaw and more no-cook side dishes for steamy summer days.
There's just something that tastes better when a hot dog is eaten in the company of friends. Maybe that's why cooking them up is one of the 50 foodie things you need to do this summer.
This recipe was originally published in the Chicago Tribune.
Ingredients:
- 4 Vienna Sausage all-beef hot dogs in natural casing
- 4 poppy seed buns
- Bright yellow mustard
- Celery salt
- Green relish
- Chopped raw onion
- 4 long slivers of jumbo dill pickle
- Sport peppers
- 1 tomato, sliced
Directions:
Step 1: Steam hot dogs for 5 minutes (or until the internal temperature reaches 160 F), or boil them for 7 to 10 minutes, or according to package directions. Steam 4 poppy seed buns for 1 to 2 minutes, or according to package directions.
Step 2: Place each hot dog in a steamed bun.
Step 3: Top each hot dog with toppings in the following order: bright yellow mustard, celery salt (optional), green relish, chopped raw onion, long slivers of jumbo dill pickle, sport peppers and tomato slices.