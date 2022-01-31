Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Chicken Dip.

Sports season is in full swing and you know what that means? Appetizers, appetizers and more appetizers. But, no game day gathering is complete without a true icon: Buffalo chicken dip. And this recipe is one of the easiest and tastiest around.

Whether you're looking for Super Bowl food ideas, making your favorite stadium foods or whipping up some easy finger foods, Buffalo chicken dip is one of those starters that can't be neglected. Shredded chicken, mixed with your favorite hot sauce and all topped with melted cheese? Um, yes.

To make the dish you'll just need five ingredients. After preheating the oven, combine all of the ingredients in an oven proof glass dish and mix well. Bake for 25 minutes and serve with your favorite chips, veggies and more. That's it.

Ingredients:

1 pound cream cheese , softened

2 cups finely chopped or shredded cooked chicken breast

2/3 cups hot sauce (preferably Frank's Red Hot)

1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack or pepper jack cheese

1/2 cup blue cheese, crumbled

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 350F.

Step 2: Combine all ingredients (1 pound cream cheese, 2 cups chicken, 2/3 cup Frank's Red Hot, 1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack and 1/2 cup blue cheese) in an oven proof glass 2 quart casserole dish and mix well.

Step 3: Bake for 25 minutes, or until mixture is bubbling and hot throughout. Remove from the oven and allow to cool for 5 to 10 minutes.

Step 4: Serve with an assortment of chips, crackers and raw cut up veggies.

Recipe courtesy of Tasty Ever After.

