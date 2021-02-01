Recipe of the Day: Buffalo Chicken Dip.

Sports season is in full swing and you know what that means? Appetizers, appetizers and more appetizers. But, no game day gathering is complete without a true icon: Buffalo chicken dip. And this recipe is one of the easiest and tastiest around.

Whether you're looking for Super Bowl food ideas, making your favorite stadium foods or whipping up some easy finger foods, Buffalo chicken dip is one of those starters that can't be neglected. Shredded chicken, mixed with your favorite hot sauce and all topped with melted cheese? Um, yes.