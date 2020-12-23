Recipe of the Day: Breakfast Casserole With Sausage.

Christmas looks different for many people this year, but the best way to make things feel a little less daunting is to stick with some of your most beloved traditions. And truly, nothing will remind you of home more than a classic breakfast casserole.

You know the one, with torn pieces of bread, tons of cheese and savory sage-flavored breakfast sausage. Bring the comforts of childhood to your home this holiday. And the best part? You don't even have to wake up early to make it — prep the dish the night before and pop it into the oven Christmas morning.