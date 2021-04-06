Recipe of the Day: BBQ Tempeh Ribs.

If you're vegan or just trying to incorporate more plant-based foods into your diet, you're probably used to having Impossible Burgers while your friends munch on burgers and hot dogs at cookouts. But before those meat substitutes existed there was tempeh. The fermented soy product shouldn't be overlooked this spring and summer when it comes time for barbecues. This recipe for barbecue tempeh ribs is proof that eating plant-based can still pack a punch of smoky flavor.

If you're not familiar with tempeh, it's a plant-based protein that's commonly made from boiled, fermented soybeans. Unlike tofu, which is made from soy milk, tempeh is made by boiling soaked and dehulled soybeans, then mixing them with a starter culture and leaving it to ferment for 24 hours. The result is a firm and nutty cake-like structure that can be transformed into burgers, sausage patties, bacon bits and more.