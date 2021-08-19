Recipe of the Day: Asian Steak Lettuce Wraps

When you have a busy schedule, the last thing you want to think about is what to make for dinner. And if you have kids, it’s probably very draining to even make breakfast on hectic school day mornings, let alone additional meals and snack. But don’t worry! We have an easy, healthy steak lettuce wrap recipe that will change your life.

This lettuce wrap recipe is the perfect meal for weeknights because it takes less than one hour to make. In fact, it takes less than half an hour to make. This dish is also great to use for meal prepping at the beginning of the week. You can prepare the steak and vegetables ahead of time and then keep them in the fridge or freezer until you’re ready to assemble the wrap for lunch or dinner throughout the week.