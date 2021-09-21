Recipe of the Day: Apple and Butternut Squash Soup

The options are endless when it comes to autumn soups and stews. You can always keep things classic with chicken noodle soup or loaded potato soup. But if you want to go all-in on the flavors of fall, you simply cannot beat this autumnal apple and butternut squash soup.

After roasting the squash and sauteeing the onion and apple, combine the ingredients in a large stockpot. Add in the apple cider and chicken broth and bring the mixture to a boil. Once the soup has simmered for about 15 minutes, puree it until you've reached a smooth consistency.

Serve the dish with a scoop of sour cream. Cozy up in your favorite sweater and enjoy the warmth of your delicious soup recipe that's perfect for fall.

Recipe courtesy of Emily Paster, West of the Loop

Ingredients:

3 cups butternut squash, peeled and cubed

2 tablespoons olive oil

2 tablespoons butter

1 yellow onion, diced

1 teaspoon fresh ginger, peeled and minced

3 cups apples, peeled, quartered and chopped

Pinch red pepper flakes

Pinch nutmeg

1 teaspoon dried ginger

Salt and pepper, to taste

1/2 cup apple cider

3 cups chicken or vegetable broth

Sour cream or plain yogurt (optional)

Directions:

Step 1: Preheat oven to 425F. Toss 3 cups of cubed squash with 2 tablesppons olive oil and spread in an even layer on a baking sheet. Roast the squash until tender, about 20 minutes.

Step 2: Meanwhile, melt 2 tablespoons butter over medium-low heat in a large stockpot. Add 1 diced onion, 1 teaspoon fresh ginger and 3 cups chopped apples and toss to coat with the butter.

Step 3: Saute onion and apple until softened but not browned, about 5 minutes. Season with a pinch of red pepper flakes and nutmeg, 1 teaspoon dried ginger and salt and pepper to taste. Continue to saute a few additional minutes until fragrant.

Step 4: Add squash to pot and stir to combine. Add 1/2 cup apple cider and 3 cups chicken broth and bring mixture to a boil. Turn down heat and simmer until vegetables are tender, 10-15 minutes.

Step 5: Puree soup until you have reached a smooth but thick consistency using an immersion blender or food processor. Serve hot garnished with a dollop of yogurt or sour cream.

.

