The buttermilk marinade lets these fried chicken tenders get crispy on the outside and stay deliciously juicy on the inside. The fresh crunchy slaw helps balance the richness of the chicken. Don’t have buttermilk on hand? Make a substitute by mixing the equivalent amount of milk with 1 tablespoon of lemon juice or white vinegar.

Buttermilk Fried Chicken Tenders with Snap Pea Slaw

Serves 4

Active Time: 40 minutes

Total Time: 40 minutes

1 cup buttermilk plus 2 tablespoons, divided

1 teaspoon garlic powder

1 teaspoon ground pepper, divided

1 teaspoon salt, divided

1 pound chicken tenders

1/4 cup reduced-fat mayonnaise

3 tablespoons fresh tarragon and/or dill chopped

3/4 teaspoon celery seed

3 cups sugar snap peas (about 9 ounces), trimmed and thinly sliced

1 cup shredded cabbage

1 cup julienned carrot

3/4 cup panko breadcrumbs, preferably whole-wheat

1/4 cup fine cornmeal

3 tablespoons peanut or canola oil

1. Combine 1 cup buttermilk, 1 teaspoon garlic powder, 3/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a shallow dish. Add chicken, turn to coat and let marinate for 15 minutes.

2. Meanwhile, whisk mayonnaise, tarragon (and/or dill) and celery seed with the remaining 2 tablespoons buttermilk, 1/4 teaspoon pepper and 1/2 teaspoon salt in a large bowl. Stir in snap peas, cabbage and carrot. Set aside.

3. Combine panko and cornmeal in a shallow dish. Remove the chicken from the marinade (discard the marinade) and coat with the panko mixture.

4. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat until shimmering. Add the chicken and cook until browned on the bottom, 3 to 5 minutes. Reduce heat to medium, flip the chicken and cook until browned and an instant-read thermometer inserted in the thickest part registers 165 F, 5 to 7 minutes more. Serve the chicken with the reserved snap pea slaw.

Recipe nutrition per serving: 398 Calories, Total Fat: 23 g, Saturated Fat: 4 g, Cholesterol: 68 mg, Carbohydrates: 20 g, Fiber: 3 g, Total Sugars: 5 g, Protein: 27 g, Sodium: 644 mg, Vitamin A: 5201 IU.