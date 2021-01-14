Quick Fix: Spanish-style omelet a tasty vegetarian dinner

Preheat broiler. Cut potatoes into 1/4-inch pieces with skin on. Place in a microwave-safe bowl and microwave 5 minutes on high. Mix whole eggs, egg whites, cheese, scallions and smoked paprika together. Add salt and pepper to taste. Heat oil in a medium-size non-stick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the tomatoes and sauté 3 minutes. Add egg mixture, spread evenly to all edges of the skillet and making sure tomatoes are completely covered with the egg mixture. Let set 1 minute. Place the skillet under the broiler about 5-inches from the heat for 5 minutes. The top should be golden and mixture set. Remove from broiler and sprinkle chives on top. Slide out of the skillet. divide in half and serve on 2 dinner plates.