Quick Fix: Ginger salmon with steamed noodle stir fry

Fresh ginger and tamari sauce flavor salmon fillets and Chinese noodles for this Asian dinner. The salmon takes 10 minutes to marinate. Start it first and prepare the remaining ingredients. Once this is done the meal takes less than 10 minutes to cook. Tamari is a Japanese form of soy sauce. It’s usually made with less wheat than soy sauce and some brands make a gluten free product.

Chinese noodles can be found in many sizes and shapes. Many markets carry steamed Chinese noodles in the produce section. For this recipe, any thin noodle such as angel hair pasta can be used.

HELPFUL HINTS:

– Seasoned rice vinegar can be used instead of rice wine vinegar. White vinegar diluted with a little water can be used as a substitute.

COUNTDOWN:

– Place water for noodles on to boil.

– Marinate salmon.

– Boil noodles.

– Stir-fry salmon and complete the recipe.

SHOPPING LIST: