Quick Fix: Cool down with creamy scallop salad

This fresh summer salad is topped with seared sweet scallops. It’s perfect for a hot summer night. Scallops, which need very little cooking, should be prepared so the inside remains creamy. Prolonged cooking will shrink and toughen them.

The secret to searing the scallops is to make sure your skillet is very hot. The scallops will need only 3 minutes to cook this way. If your scallops seem very large, check for doneness by slicing into one. If the meat is opaque, they are done; if translucent, cook them another 30 seconds.

Helpful Hints:

— When buying scallops, ask for dry (not wet) scallops. The wet ones have been treated with a solution that helps keep them moist. They will be difficult to sear and brown.

— You can add any fresh vegetables to the salad.

Countdown:

— Prepare ingredients.

— Mix salad greens, tomatoes and cucumber and dressing and place on plates.

— Sear scallops and complete recipe.

Shopping List: