Quick Fix: Colorful, fruity salad a bright addition to Fourth of July festivities

Celebrate July 4 with this colorful salad. It’s made with refreshing watermelon, sweet blueberries and cooked chicken breast. They combine to give a pleasing sweet and savory taste and a variety of textures to the salad. Enjoy this easy meal anytime during the hot summer months.

The citrus dressing goes well with the sweet watermelon and blueberries. It takes only a minute to mix together.

Helpful Hints:

— You can use any type of oil and vinegar dressing instead of the citrus dressing in the recipe.

— You can use walnuts or pecans instead of pistachios.

— You can use any type of greens for the salad.

Countdown:

— Make the dressing and set aside.

— Assemble the salad.

Shopping List:

To buy: 1 quarter watermelon, 1 large bag washed, ready-to-eat lettuce, 1 container arugula, 1 large container blueberries, 10 ounces rotisserie or other cooked chicken breast, 1 small package pistachios, 1 lime and 1 jar Dijon mustard.

Staples: canola oil.

RED WHITE AND BLUE CELEBRATION SALAD