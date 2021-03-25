Quick Fix: Cashew and vegetable pilaf

Toast cashews in a toaster oven or under the broiler for 1 minute or until golden. Watch to see they do not burn. Add green beans and carrots to a microwave-safe bowl and microwave on high 2 minutes. Microwave brown rice according to package instructions and measure 1 1/2-cups. Save any remaining rice for another meal. Heat oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add the onion and saute 3 minutes. Add the garlic, turmeric, cayenne, cinnamon, raisins, green beans, carrots and chicken. Stir to combine ingredients. Add the rice and vegetable broth. Cook to absorb the liquid, about 4 to 5 minutes. Add the cashews. Add salt to taste. Mix well.