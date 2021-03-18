Quick Fix: Baja chicken wrap

Shred chicken by pulling it apart with two forks or cut with a knife. Heat oil in a nonstick skillet over medium-high heat. Add onion and saute 2 minutes. Add garlic, cumin and chicken. Saute 3 to 4 minutes, stirring to combine all ingredients. Place tortillas on a countertop and fill the center of each one with the chicken mixture. Add the avocado slices and shredded lettuce. Spoon salsa verde on top. Roll up the tortillas to form wraps. Cut each one in half and divide between two dinner plates. Serve extra salsa verde on the side for dipping.