Probe finds Subway tuna sandwiches have no identifiable tuna DNA

Maybe you stopped eating tuna from Subway when you read about a lawsuit claiming it wasn’t tuna at all. Maybe you didn’t. Maybe you’ve never even tried it before. Regardless, there’s news on the “is Subway’s tuna really tuna?” front.

The New York Times recently published reporter Julia Carmel’s investigation into that question. The upshot: The tuna procured from 60 inches of Subway sandwiches by the reporter and tested by an unidentified commercial food testing lab contained “no amplifiable tuna DNA.”

“There’s two conclusions,” wrote the spokesperson for the lab, which agreed to do the test for $500 and on the condition of anonymity in order not to risk any future opportunities to work with Subway. “One, it’s so heavily processed that whatever we could pull out, we couldn’t make an identification. Or we got some and there’s just nothing there that’s tuna.”

So, Subway’s tuna isn’t tuna. Got it. Not so fast.