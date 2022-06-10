 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
spotlight AP

Popeyes is selling chicken for 59 cents for 50th anniversary

Chicken chain Popeyes is celebrating its 50th anniversary with throwback deal.

In honor of its 50th, Popeyes will sell two pieces of its signature bone-in fried chicken for 50 cents. The price is the same as when the restaurant first opened on June 12, 1972.

There are some stipulations on the deal. It’s only being offered June 12-19 and requires a $5 minimum purchase through mobile order on the Popeye’s app or Popeyes.com.

Popeyes was founded in 1972 in New Orleans by Al Copeland, specializing in spicy, New Orleans-style chicken. It introduced its famous tagline – “Love that Chicken” – in 1980.

©2022 Advance Local Media LLC. Visit al.com. Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

