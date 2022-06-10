Popeyes is selling chicken for 59 cents for 50th anniversary

Western cooks too often go too light on fresh herbs, treating them more as garnish than flavoring. The cooks at Christopher Kimball’s Milk Street prefer the Thai approach, which uses ingredients such as basil, mint and cilantro by the fistful. Their take on a stir-fried chicken with snap peas uses over 3 cups of fresh basil. The herb is added in two stages to create different layers of flavor. A quick marinade of fish sauce, soy sauce and white pepper seasons the chicken and helps brown the meat. Crunchy sugar snap peas add texture that balances the tender chicken.