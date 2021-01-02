Explore features covering trending topics in news, sports, entertainment, and lifestyle.
Perfect pairings: Instantly match your favorite wine with the best cheese
- Laura Sparks, Lee digital content center
It's no secret that 2020 has been less than ideal. So when the new year rolls around, it's important to make a dish that's said to bring good luck.
These hand pies pack in the very best parts of the classic breakfast sandwich, with a twist that makes them feel a little bit fancy.
This soup is definitely fit for a main course on a cold day. Serve this alongside a bright green salad and bread, of course.
In this classic Tuscan combination, kale and white beans are whirled into a spread for this easy bruschetta recipe.
The veggie bacon gives the sandwich that smoky flavor. Top that with maple-mustard caramelized onions, tomato and peppery arugula lettuce, and I bet you can’t eat just one!
If you are armed with a few facts, you can eat healthier without breaking the bank.
With a few pantry staples and fridge finds, you can make an all-day brunch menu that lets you ring in 2021 the way it deserves to be celebrated — with comforting carbs and quality couch time at home.
If one of your resolutions for the New Year is to get healthier, that doesn't mean you have to abandon all of your favorite dishes in one fell swoop.