Pepsi's newest flavor has Peeps in it

Pepsi approached Peeps about collaborating for a spring-inspired flavored, according to Todd Kaplan, vice president of marketing of Pepsi, told CNN Business. He said the combination was aimed at providing a "moment of joy" after the past tough year.

"Taste is really important to customers," he said. "They want sweet and they want to connect to things emotionally. Peeps has its own subculture we wanted to tap into."

Peeps has been the No. 1 non-chocolate candy brand sold around Eater for more than 20 years, according to owner Just Born Quality Confections. About 2 billion Peeps are produced annually.

Kaplan said that it could eventually be sold publicly if there's demand for it. For now, it's emulating the "drop culture" (a.k.a. a limited release of merchandise) commonly used by sneakers and even McDonald's to excite fans of the two brands.

"These limited time offers is a way to engage our core fans and give them fun things to embrace," Kaplan said.

14 fun facts about Peeps