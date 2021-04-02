Peeps are back with a vengeance this Easter

Peeps returned to store shelves in January for this year's Easter season. The holiday accounts for about 75% of Peeps sales each year.

Now that Peeps are back, "We're excited to ... really celebrate Easter in a big way," said Matt Pye, senior vice president of marketing at Just Born.

"We've had a lot of great partnerships over the years," he noted. But 2021 "seems to be a banner year."

Brands often partner up on hybrid products as a way to build off each other's popularity. The arrangement is especially attractive for a brand like Peeps, said Tim Calkins, a marketing professor at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management.

Peeps "is very well known," Calkins said. "But it's not an enormous brand in terms of revenue." Just Born is a private company that doesn't share its sales figures. Pye described it as "midsize."

With those limitations in mind, Calkins said, Peeps has a challenge: "How do you keep the brand in front of people, and how do you keep people thinking about Peeps when you don't have a lot of money to invest in a marketing effort?" The answer? Partnerships, a lot of them.

You don't have to like eating Peeps to like Peeps