Pączki: Jelly-filled doughnut or holiday?

The Polish pastries known as pączki have become something of a craze in many areas the day before Lent begins. Pronounced "poonch-key" or "punch-key" (depending on who you ask), they are similar to jelly doughnuts, but use more eggs. Polish immigrants brought the pastries with them to Detroit, Chicago, and other Polish enclaves at the turn of the last century, and the recipe has continued to develop and adapt in the years since.

The most common form of pączki found in Poland are the rose-flavored ones, and according to Polish Heritage Cookery, by Robert and Maria Strybel, these often come with a cherry or plum filling. In bakeries and grocery stores throughout the U.S., though, you are more likely to find raspberry, strawberry, apple, or even custard-filled pączki; perhaps to appeal to American palates. I have to admit, my favorite is actually apple, but then again, my grandma never made pączki, so I’ve only ever eaten the store-bought variety.