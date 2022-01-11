 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Oreo is celebrating its 110th birthday with a first-ever flavor

Oreo Cookies, pictured here, on May 13, 2003 in San Francisco, is trying something totally new for its 110th birthday and it's releasing a special flavor it calls Chocolate Confetti Cake.

Oreo is trying something totally new for its 110th birthday.

For the celebratory occasion, Oreo is releasing a special flavor it calls Chocolate Confetti Cake. It has sprinkles galore. The cookies themselves are filled with sprinkles and have two layers of filling: the signature creme flavor, pumped with sprinkles, and a chocolate-cake flavored creme.

Oreo said that it's the first-time it has used sprinkles both in and on the cookie. Retailers will start selling the celebratory treats January 31 for a limited time.

Oreo will mark its birthday on March 6. The popular snack was first sold on that date in 1912 by the National Biscuit Company to a grocery store in Hoboken, New Jersey.

Since then, Oreo has regularly released special varieties to keep the product fresh, including a Lady Gaga flavor and, most recently, toffee crunch and an ultimate chocolate-flavored creme cookie.

People are also reading…

Owned by Mondelez, Oreo continues to be a money maker. The latest limited-edition flavor is part of the company's goal to increase sales by $1 billion in the next year. In its November 2021 earnings call, Mondelez said that Oreo "continues to be a standout performer" and that its Pokémon Oreo was the company's fastest-selling flavor in the United States.

The company also said that it's increasing prices of Oreos and its other brands, such as Chips Ahoy, by 6% to 7% beginning this month.

