OhmConnect cited data from the November 2021 EPA publication From Farm to Kitchen: The Environmental Impacts of U.S. Food Waste to look at the environmental impact of the wasted food, as well as the resources wasted in the lost food's production.
One-third of food produced in the US goes to waste. Here's how that impacts the environment
- Gabrielle Saulsbery, Stacker
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
It's a nostalgic treat from more than three decades ago.
Sometimes the best way to change the way you cook is to not cook at all.
These giant cookies are suitable for sharing at the lunch table or tucking into a backpack for replenishment on hikes or bicycle trips.
Here's a look at 10 plant-based, nut-free and kid-friendly snacks that are easy to pack as a new academic year is starting. Some don't even require you to cook.
Turn this easy dip into a full-blown appetizer spread (or dinner, we won't judge!) with the addition of some crudités, grilled eggplant and crackers. Pair it with a bubbly cava or other sparkling wine for an instant party.
Soggy bread sandwiches have plagued brown-bag lunches for too long. The solution is a one-ingredient swap: Replace the bread with bell peppers.
Anglers delight in catching big fish, but smaller fish are probably safer to eat because they have lower levels of mercury.
This sauce is so adaptable. Try it as a dip for raw vegetables, or instead of mayonnaise on your sandwiches. It’s also a lovely accompaniment to simple grilled chicken.
Fruit snacks, snack bars, savory snacks, biscuits and more: Eating habits have changed, and people increasingly snack instead of eat traditional meals. Here's why.
Creamy, cheesy, crispy potatoes with little pops of sweet corn? These little bites will be a summer gathering crowd-pleaser.