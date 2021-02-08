One-skillet poultry pot pie streamlines the classic

3. Add the olive oil to the skillet on medium-high heat and saute the carrots and potatoes for about 5 minutes or until slightly softened, stirring occasionally. Transfer to the bowl with cooked vegetables. Add the defrosted onions. Mix and reserve.

4. Melt the remaining 6 tablespoons of butter to the skillet on medium heat. Sprinkle in the flour and cook, stirring constantly for 3 minutes. Slowly add the stock and sherry or marsala, salt and pepper, dash of smoked paprika and whisk the sauce until it is thickened and smooth, about 3 more minutes. Add the cooked vegetables and poultry mixture along with the parsley and mix well. Taste for seasoning.

5. Preheat the oven to 400 F. If necessary, roll out the pastry on a lightly floured surface to a 10 by 14-inch rectangle. Cut the pieces of pastry to fit the diameter of the dish. I like to place a few different sizes on top to create a rustic look. Brush the rim of the dish with water. Place the pastry pieces on top of the filling allowing some filling to show. Make a few slashes in the pastry and bake on a sheet pan for 40-45 minute or until golden brown and bubbling.

6. Sprinkle the Parmesan cheese on the last 15 minutes of baking time to brown the crust. Remove from the oven and let sit for 10 minutes. Serve.

(Diane Rossen Worthington is an authority on new American cooking. She is the author of 18 cookbooks, including “Seriously Simple Parties,” and a James Beard Award-winning radio show host. You can contact her at www.seriouslysimple.com.)

