One Banana Bread Recipe, Endless Possibilities.

What can I substitute for milk?

Any plant-based milk substitute will work in place of cow’s milk. If you have a can of evaporated milk in the pantry, you can mix it with one part water and use it instead. And sour cream or yogurt is a wonderful baking substitute for milk to help achieve that nice moist texture.

How can I make banana bread healthier?

If you are looking for a healthy banana bread recipe, then many of the swaps already mentioned may achieve your desired effect (like replacing the butter with applesauce, trading the sugar for a non-refined sweetener, and swapping in a flax egg for a chicken one). To take it a step further, you can also substitute all or half of the all-purpose flour for whole wheat flour (the more whole wheat flour you use, the denser the bread will be, but it will still be tasty). You can also use a few tablespoons of flax meal in place of some flour. If you are gluten-free, you can try gluten-free “all-purpose” flour, but the texture will likely be different.

What mix-ins can I add to banana bread?