Natty Light Frozen Icicles are coming this summer

"People want variety, which is what drives our innovation strategy," Blake said. That approach has helped Anheuser-Busch sustain sales for budget beer, which experienced a strong 2020 because of the pandemic with drinkers gravitating toward familiar and affordable brands.

In 2019, Natty Light branched out with a spiked seltzer. It had a "a lot of success early on," but Blake said that as competition in the space continues to grow, it's becoming harder to stand out. Still, seltzer is still wildly popular, with retail sales growing 121% to $4.4 billion in the 52-week period that ended March 27, according to Nielsen.

Blake said that leveraging the well-known brand, cheap price and new flavors is "setting up Natural Light Seltzer for success." To keep up with its competitors, Natty Light is further expanding its spiked seltzer lineup with new sour flavors — watermelon, green apple, lemon and blue raspberry — in May.

Lemon has been particularly popular, and Blake credited that with a "great combination of functional and emotional benefits" because of its acidity that mixes well with other flavors and its a taste most Americans are familiar with.