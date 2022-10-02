National Taco Day: Where to get free or cheap tacos on Oct. 4

You never really need an excuse to eat more tacos, but chowing down for free is definitely a great reason.

Oct. 4 is National Taco Day, which happens to fall on a Tuesday this year, giving you even more reason to celebrate.

Here are the best restaurants giving out taco freebies or running great deals.

Rusty Taco

Dallas-founded franchise Rusty Taco is giving out a new menu item on National Taco Day — an updated version of a limited edition taco from 2020. The Uptown, a customer favorite, is made with hand-breaded fried chicken, queso, honey, sriracha and slaw wrapped in a flour tortilla. Sign up for the Friends of Rusty e-club to grab this freebie.

Taco John’s

Taco John’s takes Taco Tuesday so seriously that it trademarked the holiday. This year, the Tex-Mex chain is celebrating National Taco Day by handing out a free Taco Bravo to each customer who places an order on the Taco John’s app. If crispy beef and creamy refried beans wrapped in a warm flour tortilla sounds delicious to you, stop by.

Chronic Tacos

Want your choice of taco on National Taco Day? Chronic Tacos is offering free chicken, carnitas, al pastor or veggie tacos on Tuesday with the purchase of a drink.

Fuzzy’s Taco Shop

Fuzzy’s is offering $1.50 tacos all day. If chowing down on Baja tacos for less than the price of a coffee isn’t enough to get you there, go for the chance to win free tacos for a year. Every National Taco Day order placed through the Fuzzy’s rewards app will be entered into the drawing, and 100 lucky customers will win.

On The Border Mexican Grill & Cantina

On The Border isn’t giving out free tacos, but it is hosting an all-day taco happy hour. Grab $2 classic or $4 premium tacos, and wash them down with $3 bottled beer.

Chuy’s

Chuy’s is another spot offering great deals on tacos and drinks all day. Customers can add a ground beef taco in a soft or crispy tortilla to any entrée for $1. You also can get an extra pour of tequila in your margarita for $1. Want your Chuy’s taco for free? You might need to swallow your pride. Customers can dress like a taco, tag their photo with #ChuysTacoDay and show up at any location for a free dine-in entrée. At least your Halloween costume will be ready.

7-Eleven

If you want your taco fix to be as convenient as possible, stop by 7-Eleven on National Taco Day to get 10 mini-tacos for just $2. To cash in on this steal you’ll need to sign up as a 7Rewards or Speedy Rewards member. Select Speedway and Stripes stores also will be participating.

Taco Cabana

Texas taco lovers can take advantage of National Taco Day deals at Taco Cabana. Guests can grab $1 classic bean and cheese tacos or unlimited $12 bean-and-cheese dozen boxes. Customers also can pair their cheap eats with $3 margaritas that come in creative flavors like green apple or dragon fruit. Now that’s a reason to celebrate.