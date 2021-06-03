 Skip to main content
National Doughnut Day 2021: Here's where you can get free doughnuts on Friday
Krispy Kreme has announced that it has given away more than 1.5 million doughnuts to vaccinated Americans. The popular doughnut chain launched the promotion in March in order to encourage more people to get vaccinated.

Friday, June 4 is National Doughnut Day. Several shops are helping you celebrate with free — or at least discounted — doughnuts.

But first — some history.

Yes, there's more to National Doughnut Day (or National Donut Day, if you prefer) than just free dessert. The holiday was first created as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army in 1938.

The organization held the event to raise money during the Great Depression and to honor the "Lassies" who served doughnuts to World War I soldiers. These morale-boosting volunteers later became known among the men as "Doughnut Dollies."

The doughnut celebration caught on, and National Doughnut Day is now observed each year on the first Friday in June.

But now for the important part — where can you get free doughnuts?

Doughnuts

These are all national or regional chains, but don't forget to check local shops as well. All promotions are good at participating locations only.

Daylight Donuts: Free glazed doughnut with a drink purchase. Other offers vary by location, but some include discounts on a dozen doughnuts or free chocolate milk with a purchase.

DiGiorno: The pizza maker will be giving away a “DiGiornut,” a pizza-donut mashup, via a Twitter sweepstakes on June 4 (use #sweepstakes). 

Duck Donuts: Free bare, cinnamon sugar or powdered sugar. No purchase necessary.

Dunkin': Free doughnut with a beverage purchase.

Krispy Kreme: Any doughnut of choice for free, no purchase necessary, and get a $1 Original Glazed dozen with the purchase of any dozen. Those who have received at least one COVID‑19 vaccination shot, can still get a free Original Glazed doughnut offer if you show a valid vaccination card, meaning those eligible can get two free doughnuts Friday.

KRISPY KREME Exceeds 1.5 Million Doughnuts Given to Vaccinated Americans; Announces ALL Guests Can Enjoy a FREE Doughnut on National Doughnut Day, Vaccinated Guests Can Get TWO Free Doughnuts

LaMar's Donuts & Coffee: Free doughnut. No purchase necessary. The company is also running a contest to give away free doughnuts for one year.

Shipley Do-Nuts: Free glazed doughnut with any purchase.

Tim Hortons: 50-cent doughnut with a 50-cent purchase for rewards members through June 15.

