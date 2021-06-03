National Doughnut Day 2021: Here's where you can get free doughnuts on Friday

Friday, June 4 is National Doughnut Day. Several shops are helping you celebrate with free — or at least discounted — doughnuts.

But first — some history.

Yes, there's more to National Doughnut Day (or National Donut Day, if you prefer) than just free dessert. The holiday was first created as a fundraiser for the Salvation Army in 1938.

The organization held the event to raise money during the Great Depression and to honor the "Lassies" who served doughnuts to World War I soldiers. These morale-boosting volunteers later became known among the men as "Doughnut Dollies."

The doughnut celebration caught on, and National Doughnut Day is now observed each year on the first Friday in June.

But now for the important part — where can you get free doughnuts?

These are all national or regional chains, but don't forget to check local shops as well. All promotions are good at participating locations only.

Daylight Donuts: Free glazed doughnut with a drink purchase. Other offers vary by location, but some include discounts on a dozen doughnuts or free chocolate milk with a purchase.