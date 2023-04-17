Tandoori-inspired chicken kebabs

Start to finish: 30 minutes, plus marinating

Servings: 4 to 6

Ingredients

1 cup plain whole-milk yogurt OR ¾ cup plain whole-milk Greek yogurt thinned with 3 tablespoons water

4 medium garlic cloves, smashed and peeled

1 medium red OR yellow onion, half roughly chopped, half thinly sliced, reserved separately

1-inch piece fresh ginger, peeled and roughly chopped

2 tablespoons grapeseed or other neutral oil

1 tablespoon sweet paprika

1 ½ teaspoons garam masala

½ teaspoon cayenne pepper OR ¼ teaspoon ground turmeric OR both

Kosher salt and ground black pepper

2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken breasts OR thighs, trimmed and cut into 1 ½-inch pieces

Directions

In a blender, combine half the yogurt, the garlic, chopped onion, ginger, oil, paprika, garam masala, cayenne, 1 ¼ teaspoons salt and 1 teaspoon black pepper. Puree until smooth, about 1 minute, scraping the jar as needed. Transfer 2 tablespoons of the puree to a small bowl, and stir in the remaining yogurt. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Scrape the remaining puree into a medium bowl, add the chicken, and stir to coat. Cover and refrigerate for at least 30 minutes or up to 4 hours.

Heat the broiler with a rack about 4 inches from the element. Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, set a wire rack in the baking sheet, and mist it with cooking spray. Thread the chicken onto 4 to 6 metal skewers, scraping off excess marinade, and place on the prepared rack.

Broil until charred on the surface, 4 to 5 minutes. Remove the baking sheet from the oven, flip the skewers, and continue to broil until well charred on the second sides and the chicken is just cooked through, 6 to 7 minutes. Serve the skewers with the yogurt sauce and sliced onion.

Optional garnish: Chopped fresh cilantro OR chutney OR sliced tomatoes OR lemon wedges OR a combination