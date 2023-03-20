Syrian-style meatball soup with rice and tomatoes

Start to finish: 40 minutes

Servings: 4

Ingredients

1 pound ground beef OR turkey

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil, divided

1 large yellow onion, grated on the large holes of a box grater, divided

5 medium garlic cloves, finely grated

2 teaspoons ground allspice OR ground cumin, divided

¼ teaspoon red pepper flakes OR ground cinnamon OR both Kosher salt and ground black pepper

28-ounce can diced tomatoes

1 quart low-sodium beef OR chicken broth

½ cup long-grain white rice OR basmati rice, rinsed and drained

Optional garnish: Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley OR chopped fresh cilantro OR pomegranate molasses OR a combination

Directions

In a medium bowl, combine the beef, 2 tablespoons oil, ¼ cup of the grated onion, half of the garlic, 1½ teaspoons of the allspice, the red pepper flakes, 1 teaspoon salt and ½ teaspoon black pepper. Mix with your hands until well combined; set aside.

In a large pot, combine the remaining 2 tablespoons oil, the remaining onion, the remaining garlic, the remaining ½ teaspoon allspice and ½ teaspoon salt. Cook over medium-high, stirring occasionally, until the mixture is browned and sticks to the pot, about 5 minutes.

Add the tomatoes with juices, the broth and 2 cups water. Bring to a simmer, scraping up any browned bits, then stir in the rice. Reduce to medium and cook, uncovered and stirring occasionally, for 8 minutes; the rice will not be fully cooked.

Using dampened hands, pinch off a 1-tablespoon portion of the meat mixture, form it into a ball and drop it into the broth. Shape the remaining meat mixture and add to the pot in the same way; it's fine if the meatballs are not completely uniform. Simmer, uncovered and stirring occasionally, until the soup is slightly thickened and the center of the meatballs reach 160°F, 10 to 15 minutes. Off heat, taste and season with salt and black pepper.