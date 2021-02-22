Meal Kit Monday: A Review of Sun Basket.

The recipe cards are small and come without photos for the ingredients, and the directions are printed in a small font that made the cards difficult to read. However, the recipes were simple enough to execute and the listed cook times were accurate. For most recipes, you’ll need salt, pepper and olive oil. The required kitchen appliances are the usual suspects like a frying pan and small pot, but I did need a fine-mesh strainer for the tempeh bowls and a vegetable peeler for the turkey kebabs.

The recipes come with pre-prepared components, such as the guacamole for the tempeh bowls and the lemon tahini dressing for the turkey kebabs. Although I didn’t learn much in terms of technique, the limited prep saved me time during the cooking process and cleanup.

Be sure to pay close attention to the lightning bolt symbols under Sun Basket’s online recipes. The site labels its recipes with things like “Speedy,” “Fresh & Ready” and “Pre-Prepared.” This wasn’t clear to me when selecting my meals for the week, so I was disappointed when the cauliflower macaroni and cheese arrived as a “Fresh & Ready” dish. All I had to do was stick it in the oven or microwave, which was convenient, but the resulting dish was soggy and overloaded with cheese.