Meal Kit Monday: A Review of EveryPlate

To make each recipe, I needed to provide my own olive oil, salt and pepper, which is customary for most meal kits. But be advised that you’ll also need to provide your own butter for certain recipes. In terms of kitchen appliances, nothing was out of the ordinary, but if you select any of the rice-based recipes, you’ll need a fine mesh sieve to rinse off the rice before getting started.

I found the cooking process to be simple enough for beginner cooks to follow. Because EveryPlate is so affordable, there are limited ingredients, which keeps involved techniques and chopping to a minimum. The sauces were also pre-made, so I didn’t need to dirty extra dishes and spend time whisking up dressings and glazes. Overall, the prep and cook times were in line with what was listed.

The final product of each recipe was underwhelming. The flavor profiles were simple. Even recipes from cultures known for bold flavors, like the Korean chicken bibimbap and moo shu beef bowls, lacked dimension. Additions like soy sauce and sriracha were basic.